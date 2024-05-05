Interroll Holding AG Declares Annual Dividend of $32.00 (OTCMKTS:IRRHF)

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 32.00 per share on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.
Interroll Price Performance
OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $3,010.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,010.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,872.13. Interroll has a 1-year low of $2,782.00 and a 1-year high of $3,010.00.
About Interroll
