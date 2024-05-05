Swiss National Bank Acquires 342,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $109,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 487,589 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 509,393 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 334,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

