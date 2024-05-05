Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.
Alliance Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.
Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of ARLP opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.11. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
