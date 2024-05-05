Swiss National Bank Has $111.17 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $111,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

NYSE IT opened at $428.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.43 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

