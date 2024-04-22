Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $3.59 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Signature Bank by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Signature Bank by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

