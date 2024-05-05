Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Landstar System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Landstar System to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $180.14 on Friday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

