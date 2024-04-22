Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,631,000 after purchasing an additional 508,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

