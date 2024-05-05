Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.40.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Clearfield

Clearfield Trading Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $531.47 million, a PE ratio of -144.52 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Clearfield will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clearfield by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Clearfield by 109.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Clearfield by 69.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Clearfield by 61.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter worth $120,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.