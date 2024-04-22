Drive Shack (LON:DS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities lowered shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 415 ($5.17) price objective on the stock.
Drive Shack Stock Performance
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Drive Shack
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.