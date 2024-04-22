National Grid (LON:NG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,330 ($16.56) price target on the stock.

National Grid Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,040 ($12.95) on Friday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 918 ($11.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,181 ($14.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,039.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,028.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,507.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

