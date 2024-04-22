National Grid (LON:NG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,330 ($16.56) price target on the stock.
National Grid Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,040 ($12.95) on Friday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 918 ($11.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,181 ($14.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,039.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,028.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,507.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About National Grid
