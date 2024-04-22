Capital (LON:CAPD) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 130 ($1.62) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:CAPD opened at GBX 95.60 ($1.19) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.27. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.50 ($1.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £185.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

