Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.07. 1,918,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,317. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.88.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.88.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

