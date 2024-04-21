Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,612 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. 1,967,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 107.92%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

