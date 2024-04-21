StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

