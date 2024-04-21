Todd Berard Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Todd Berard sold 515 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $9,264.85.

On Monday, March 11th, Todd Berard sold 401 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $6,985.42.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Todd Berard sold 111 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,925.85.

On Friday, January 19th, Todd Berard sold 1,232 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $20,648.32.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

