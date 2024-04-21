Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($4.98) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HTG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.29) to GBX 365 ($4.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 450 ($5.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hunting currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 407 ($5.07).

HTG stock opened at GBX 359 ($4.47) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 321.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.13 million, a PE ratio of 652.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 369.50 ($4.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,454.55%.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 28,960 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.77), for a total value of £87,748.80 ($109,235.40). 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

