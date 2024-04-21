Contrasting LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. LINKBANCORP pays out -58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. LINKBANCORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LINKBANCORP and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP -18.34% 3.59% 0.38% ChoiceOne Financial Services 18.67% 11.73% 0.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LINKBANCORP and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $66.29 million 3.70 -$11.97 million ($0.51) -12.88 ChoiceOne Financial Services $113.89 million 1.60 $21.26 million $2.82 8.55

ChoiceOne Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChoiceOne Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LINKBANCORP and ChoiceOne Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00 ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

LINKBANCORP presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.54%. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.46%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services beats LINKBANCORP on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP



LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services



ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial lending products, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers alternative investment products, which include annuities and mutual funds; and sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. Further, it provides trust and wealth management services. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

