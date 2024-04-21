The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

The Rank Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:RNK opened at GBX 74 ($0.92) on Thursday. The Rank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 60.40 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.34). The stock has a market cap of £346.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Harris bought 43,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £29,385.53 ($36,581.02). 56.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

