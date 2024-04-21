Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.94) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($17.55) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,207.50 ($15.03).

Dunelm Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 974 ($12.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,334.25, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,106.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 963.50 ($11.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.63).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 51 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,890.41%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

