Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $107.61

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.61.

A number of analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMRN

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,795,041.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,229 shares of company stock worth $9,062,967 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.6 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 100.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.