Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.04

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and traded as low as $42.32. Airbus shares last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 110,200 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EADSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Airbus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbus SE will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3635 per share. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

