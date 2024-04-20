Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.02

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and traded as low as $11.00. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 33,570 shares changing hands.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

About Telenor ASA

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.63%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

