Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.54

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.54 and traded as low as $38.80. Cogeco shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 1,870 shares trading hands.
Cogeco Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57.
About Cogeco
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
