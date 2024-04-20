Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.60

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.60 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.39), with a volume of 528,539 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming Realms
Gaming Realms Trading Up 1.6 %
About Gaming Realms
Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gaming Realms
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.