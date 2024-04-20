Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.60

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.60 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.39), with a volume of 528,539 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £93.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,585.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.59.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

