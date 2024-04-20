BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.96

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.96 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19.05 ($0.24). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 19.55 ($0.24), with a volume of 290,299 shares.

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.90. The firm has a market cap of £83.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

