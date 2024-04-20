iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.22. 4,812,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

