J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 7,562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,135,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 516,329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 686.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 201,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,274.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,071 shares during the period.

Shares of FUMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 85,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,938. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

