J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 255,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

