urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. 33,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 117,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,138,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 464,781 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in urban-gro by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 134,404 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in urban-gro by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

