Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Shares Up 0.1%

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.00. 2,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

