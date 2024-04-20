MetisDAO Price Hits $63.19 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $355.82 million and $17.87 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $63.19 or 0.00098861 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011232 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001432 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,943.65 or 1.00047880 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010846 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,631,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,631,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 62.61875002 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $23,266,019.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

