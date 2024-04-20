73 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Naples Money Management LLC

Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

DE stock opened at $400.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

