RIA Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $117.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.24. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.