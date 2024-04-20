Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Trading Down 0.6 %

STE traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $199.51. 535,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,022. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.71 and its 200-day moving average is $217.48. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $180.54 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

