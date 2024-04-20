Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

KKR opened at $92.64 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

