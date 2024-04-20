Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Up 2.6%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.

