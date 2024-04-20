HTLF Bank Takes Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

