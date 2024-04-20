Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBKB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth $148,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RBKB opened at $7.49 on Friday. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

