Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,185 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 78,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ECF opened at $7.57 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

