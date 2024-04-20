Seele-N (SEELE) Trading Down 92.2% Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 92.2% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $392,672.25 and approximately $278.52 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001657 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

