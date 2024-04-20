Coinmetro Token Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $945.63 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,823.16 or 1.00049955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010837 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,567,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

