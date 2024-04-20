Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after acquiring an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,055. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

ADSK stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.97. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

