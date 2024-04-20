Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $319,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General
In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %
Dollar General stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dollar General Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.
Dollar General Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
