Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $319,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

View Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

Dollar General stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.