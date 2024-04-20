First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $227.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.68.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $29,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $175.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

