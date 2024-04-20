Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $136.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

IBKR opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.86. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $4,553,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,883 shares of company stock valued at $40,395,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

