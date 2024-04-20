Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.2 %

OMC stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

