The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $433.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $424.00 to $433.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.20. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

