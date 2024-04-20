Analyzing Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.05% 1.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlight Renewable Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.67%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 5.61, meaning that its stock price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Enlight Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million 7.42 $70.92 million $0.57 28.81

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

