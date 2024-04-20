Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives $17.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

DOC opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 92,966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 646,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 63,915 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

