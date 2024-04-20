Citigroup Raises Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $28.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 417.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

